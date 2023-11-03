Lily James gets candid about ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’

Hollywood actor Lily James recently talked about filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ and said that the film is ‘culturally more exciting, diverse and brilliant’.

In the film, Lily James captures the arranged marriage of her Pakistani neighbour, Kaz, who is also her best friend.

Talking about why she was drawn to the script of the film, Lily said, “There are a couple of reasons why I was drawn to this script. The first is that Jemima has done an amazing job at creating something full of heart and humor in that very brilliant romantic comedy genre. Also, it’s about something interesting and culturally more exciting, diverse and a brilliant story.”

“Shazad, who plays Kaz, is one of my closest friends and I have been friends with him for the last 10 years. So, when I got the email and it said Shazad is playing Kaz, it was during the first lockdown and I said, ‘Okay, I definitely want to do it then’,” the actor added.

Helmed by Shekhar Kapur, ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ is set to be released on ‘Lionsgate Play’ on November 10.

The upcoming film also features a stellar cast of Shabana Azmi, Sajjal Ali, Shazad Latif and Emma Thompson.