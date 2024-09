On her son Yuvaan’s fourth birthday, Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly revealed the first pictures of her daughter Yaalini. Subhashree, who married filmmaker Raj Chakraborty in 2018, took to ‘Instagram’ to share pictures of both the kids. In November 2023, Subhashree gave birth to Yaalini. However, the couple didn’t reveal her face. “Happy birthday dada Yuvaan. I love you!” Subhashree captioned the pictures.