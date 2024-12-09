Lights, camera and KIFF: Cinema comes to life

For cinephiles, the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) stands as one of the most anticipated events of the year. At the 30th edition of KIFF, an unprecedented number of movie enthusiasts gathered, with long queues forming outside Nandan daily, eager to experience cult classics and global cinematic gems. Beyond the films, the Nandan venue showcased stunning artistic installations, offering the perfect backdrop for film lovers to capture memorable selfies.

Photo credit: Amit Datta