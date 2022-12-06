Life Experiences Shaped Ishaan Khatter Into The Person He Is Now

Ishaan Khatter spoke about his childhood and his parents' separation and said in an interview that his life experiences have shaped him into the person he is now. He said that nobody knows the full truth about what he went through as a child, but he is 'proud' of the experiences that he had as a child growing up with a single parent.

Ishaan is the son of actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem. He is also the half-brother of actor Shahid Kapoor, who rose to prominence in the film industry when Ishaan was still a preteen. In an interview with a popular entertainment news portal, Ishaan said that despite coming from a family of artists, his mother never 'coaxed' him to be an actor.

Asked if it was difficult dealing with his parents' separation, Ishaan said, "I also had an elder brother and he started doing very well for himself around the time when I was nine or 10, so he was also somebody who took care of me and us. I don't have any 'shikayat' about my upbringing. I am very proud of the childhood that I lived and I think I am the person that I am today because of what I saw and what I made of it. They say that sometimes, a character is built out of adversity and I've experienced that firsthand. A lot of people think that they know my story, but nobody really knows the life that I led growing up."

"I am very proud of my mom; I saw her come through a lot. She's a survivor, a strong person and the person I look up to the most and I have great respect for women because of what I saw her take on and conquer. My mom's a queen and she deserves everything. It's made me who I am and I'm proud of that. Today, I can take challenges head-on. I don't get intimidated by life. I don't get intimidated by somebody saying something because I've seen life. I don't like to talk about it and say ki 'maine aise din dekhe hain, main aise mahaul mein raha hoon', because everyone has had their share of difficulties," he continued.

Ishaan said that his goal is to do well enough as an actor so that he can take care of his mother. He made his debut with Iranian director Majid Majidi's 'Beyond the Clouds' and broke out in Bollywood with 'Dhadak', which also starred Janhvi Kapoor. He will next be seen in the war drama 'Pippa'.