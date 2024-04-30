‘Life can never be same without you’

New Delhi: Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor on Tuesday paid tribute to her late husband and frequent co-star Rishi Kapoor on his fourth death anniversary and said that life hasn’t been the same since his passing.

Rishi Kapoor, known for films such as ‘Bobby’, ‘Rafoo Chakkar’, ‘Karz’, ‘Agneepath’, ‘Kapoor and Sons’ and ‘Mulk’, died at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer.

In an ‘Instagram’ post, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of her with Rishi Kapoor, who collaborated with her on several films including ‘Rafoo Chakkar’, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, and ‘Do Dooni Chaar’.

“Four years for us. Life can never be the same without you,” she captioned the photo and set the post to the instrumental theme of his 1980 romantic thriller ‘Karz’.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, shared her childhood photo with her father on ‘Instagram Stories’.

“Those we love don’t go away. They walk beside us every day,” Sahni captioned the post with a quote from Alex MacLean’s book ‘Grave Situation’.

Rishi Kapoor’s last big-screen appearance was ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, which hit the screens in 2022.