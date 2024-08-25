Level of insecurity is more: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu has proudly worn the badge of being an outsider in the film industry. While her career has had many ups and downs, she has made sure that she doesn’t stop experimenting with her film choices. She has also been quite vocal about the level of competition in the movie industry and how an outsider, who has no connection to the movie business, faces a harder time in establishing themselves.

Talking to the top news organisation on the sidelines of the release of her ‘Netflix’ film, ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, Taapsee was asked about forming a clique of sorts in Hindi cinema. The actor, without missing a beat, responded that it is a need of the game and said, “One thing that is really good about kids who come from film families, the so-called nepotism products is that they stay together, stick together and support each other.”

Throwing more light on this observation, she said that this is one quality that is not often found in the people who have made their place in Hindi cinema despite being rank outsiders. “I feel we are so used to hustling, struggling and racing ahead of each other. Of course, we are respectful of each other and share congratulatory messages,” said the ‘Baby’ star, quickly pointing out that the vibe of ‘no matter what, I’ll be there’ is missing in the tribe of outsiders. “Irrespective of the quality of the film or its success, they stick to each other. That is not there in us, outsiders.”

Trying to elucidate the logic behind this thinking, Taapsee opined, “I think, somewhere deep down, we will all keep feeling insecure with each other. The level of insecurity is more than what the industry kids have.”