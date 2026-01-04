Leonardo DiCaprio questions if audience still has ‘appetite’ for cinema

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio said he is unsure if the audience still has the ‘same appetite’ for cinema halls amid the surge of streamers and wonders if theatres will become as rare as jazz bars and other cultural rarities.

DiCaprio said there is a ‘huge transition’. “It’s changing at lightning speed. We’re looking at a huge transition. First, documentaries disappeared from cinemas. Now, dramas only get a finite time and people wait to see them on streamers. I don’t know. Do people still have the appetite? Or will cinemas become silos - like jazz bars,” he told ‘The Times’ in an interview.

“I just hope enough people, who are real visionaries, get opportunities to do unique things in the future that are seen in the cinema. But that remains to be seen,” the ‘Shutter Island’ actor added.

He previously spoke on the same topic in an interview with the entertainment news outlet ‘Deadline’, where he explained how getting people to theatres has been turning into ‘more of a challenge’.

“This year seems like one of the most lightning-rod moments in cinema history. We’re up against it - the future of the cinematic experience - more than ever, I feel. Getting people to come to the theatres seems like more and more of a challenge,” he said.

DiCaprio’s latest work is ‘One Battle After Another’, which was released in September 2025. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film also featured Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor and Benicio del Toro alongside the actor.