Lena Headey, Chloe Fineman join ‘Red, White & Royal Wedding’

Los Angeles: ‘Game of Thrones’ star Lena Headey and actress-comedian Chloe Fineman became the latest additions to the upcoming romantic comedy ‘Red, White & Royal Wedding’ from ‘Amazon MGM Studios’.

The film is a sequel to the 2023 release, which was based on the 2019 novel by Casey McQuiston. It is directed by Jamie Babbit, according to the entertainment news outlet ‘Deadline’.

Headey will essay the role of Princess Catherine, while Fineman’s role is being kept under wraps. The film is headlined by Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine and Uma Thurman.

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ revolved around Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), who, upon his mother’s (Thurman) election as President, is promptly cast as the American equivalent of a young royal. The film turned into a massive success for ‘Prime Video’ and emerged among the top three most-watched romantic comedies on the platform.

Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Ellie Bamber, Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, Thomas Flynn, Aneesh Sheth, Malcolm Atobrah, Henry Ashton and Alex Hogh Andersen round off the cast of the film.