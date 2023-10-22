‘Leke prabhu ka naam’ will make people happy: Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is gearing up for his upcoming Diwali release ‘Tiger 3’, said that the song ‘Leke prabhu ka naam’ from the film is one of the best dance tracks of his career.

Salman is once again reuniting with Katrina Kaif in the film for the third time in the ‘Tiger’ franchise, as the two will reprise their characters as super-agents Tiger and Zoya from the ‘Spy Universe’.

Elaborating on the same, Salman said: “Katrina and I have some great songs together and I understand that the expectations from people every time we do a song together will be sky high. I’m very confident that ‘Leke prabhu ka naam’ will make people happy.”

“It is a dance track that I personally love. It is probably one of the best dance tracks of my career. Katrina and I have been fortunate to have chartbusters that have entertained people across the world. I hope ‘Leke prabhu ka naam’ does this too and becomes a global hit!” he added.

‘Leke prabhu ka naam’ is a party track and has been composed by Pritam with lyrics furnished by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Crooned by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, the song will hit the airwaves today.

Produced by Aditya Chopra’s ‘Yash Raj Films’ and directed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ is set to release this year on Diwali, that is, on November 12.