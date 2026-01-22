Legally Blonde’s prequel ‘Elle’ to premiere on July 1

‘Prime Video’ announced that ‘Elle’, the highly anticipated ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series from ‘Hello Sunshine’ and ‘Amazon MGM Studios’, will premiere on July 1.

In Season One, ‘Elle’ follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first ‘Legally Blonde’ film.

“25 years after the world met Elle Woods for the first time, it’s a dream come true to share the story of how she became the unstoppable force we all fell in love with. Discovering Lexi Minetree and watching her step into Elle’s fabulous shoes has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career. I think our series’ themes of kindness, authenticity and believing in yourself will resonate deeply with fans of the original films and new audiences alike. Working with our incredible ‘Hello Sunshine’ team, ‘Amazon’ and our visionary writers and directors to bring Elle’s high school journey to life has been a tremendous joy. I can’t wait to share season one with the world and start rolling cameras on season two!” said Reese Witherspoon.

Peter Friedlander, Global Head of Television, Amazon MGM Studios, said, “‘Elle’ captures the heart, confidence and optimism that made Elle Woods an enduring cultural icon, while giving audiences a fresh and deeply personal coming-of-age story. Ordering a second season speaks to our belief in the creative vision and the incredible team behind the series and we’re excited for audiences to experience Elle’s journey starting with season one.”

The season one cast includes Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods, June Diane Raphael as Elle’s mother Eva and Tom Everett Scott as her father Wyatt, alongside Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney, and Zac Looker. Recurring cast members include Jessica Belkin, Logan Shroyer, Amy Pietz, Matt Ober, Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada and James Van Der Beek.