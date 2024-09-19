‘Left money, security and job to join film industry’

Mumbai: Siddhant Chaturvedi said that he has learned to raise the bar with each performance because whenever he has tried to do something easy, it hasn’t worked for him.

The actor, who was a chartered accountant (CA) before he made his acting debut with the web series ‘Inside Edge’ and the movie ‘Gully Boy’, said that his next project ‘Dhadak 3’ is in a similar territory.

“I was happy being a CA. I had security, money and a job, but I left all of that because I wanted to explore and put myself in an unknown situation. I try to do that with every film. So, whenever I tried to do something easy, I didn’t feel good and people (audiences) didn’t feel good. So, you’ve to push the bar always,” Chaturvedi told the top news agency.

The actor said that ‘Dhadak 2’ is also an intense project. The romantic drama sequel reportedly only borrows the title from the 2018 film ‘Dhadak’, which was the Hindi remake of the Marathi blockbuster movie ‘Sairat’ (2016). The Hindi version launched Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the film industry.

‘Dhadak 2’ is directed by Shazia Iqbal, known for her acclaimed short film ‘Bebaak’ and the ‘Prime Video’ series ‘Love Storiyaan’. Also starring Triptii Dimri, it is produced by ‘Dharma Productions’, ‘Zee Studios’ and ‘Cloud 9 Pictures’.

There are also reports that Chaturvedi will be seen in a romance drama opposite Mrunal Thakur, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali but the actor said that he can’t say much as the project is ‘not announced yet’.

Chaturvedi is awaiting the release of his maiden solo hero film ‘Yudhra’ on Friday. The action thriller is directed by Ravi Udyawar of ‘Mom’ fame.