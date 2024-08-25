Lee Jung-jae opens up about the cancellation of ‘The Acolyte’ season 2

Los Angeles: South Korean star Lee Jung-Jae said that he was ‘quite surprised’ after he heard that the ‘Disney+’ series ‘The Acolyte’ will not return for a second season.

In the ‘Star Wars’ spin-off show, the ‘Squid Game’ actor portrayed the role of Sol, a respected Jedi master, who must investigate a shocking crime spree that pits him against a dangerous warrior from his past. Created by Leslye Headland, ‘The Acolyte’ premiered in June and also starred Amandla Stenberg, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen and Rebecca Henderson.

Although his character died in the first season, Lee said that he was looking forward to the next season of the series.

“To hear the news, I was quite surprised personally as well. As you know, my character had already died in the first season. So, I wouldn't have appeared in the second season if there was one anyway. But personally speaking, I really loved Leslye’s writing. I thought that she was a great writer and director who was very talented in storytelling, as well as in creating characters and creating meaningful structures within the story. So, I was actually personally really looking forward to watching a season two with her at the helm,” the actor told entertainment news outlet ‘Entertainment Weekly’.

Lee said that he hopes there are some ‘changes in the future’ about ‘The Acolyte’. “You never know what’s going to happen. So, on a personal level, I really hope we could get to see further stories of Leslye’s second season,” he added.

The actor will next reprise his role of Seong Gi-hun in the upcoming second season of Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’.