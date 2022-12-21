Lee Isaac Chung's 'Twister 2' To Release In 2024

Los Angeles: "Twisters", directed by Lee Isaac Chung of "Minari" fame, will arrive in theatres on July 19, 2024.

The project, a follow-up to the 1996 blockbuster film "Twister", is being developed by 'Universal Pictures' and 'Amblin Entertainment'.

According to the entertainment website 'The Hollywood Reporter', Chung will direct the upcoming movie from a screenplay by Mark L Smith, who co-wrote the adapted screenplay of Alejandro G Inarritu's "The Revenant".

Hollywood veteran Frank Marshall of 'The Kennedy/Marshall Company' is attached to produce "Twisters", which is being co-financed by 'Warner Bros'.

The original "Twister", starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, centred around a separated storm-chasing couple who reunite to track the storm of the century in Oklahoma.

Directed by Jan De Bont, the film had raised over 494 million dollars at the international box office.