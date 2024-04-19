Raveena Tandon, the iconic actor known for her bold and innovative fashion choices, has always been ahead of her time. Her memorable appearance in the yellow saree for the song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ in ‘Mohra’ (1994) and her crop tops and baggy jeans in the 1990s are just a few examples of her trendsetting style. Throughout her career, Tandon has taken risks and experimented with different looks and roles, solidifying her status as a fashion icon and versatile performer.

Despite her glamorous onscreen image, Raveena Tandon told a leading media house that she never felt the pressure to prove her versatility.

“Honestly not,” she quipped. “I still do my own thing.”

She recounted shopping with the choreographer at the Goa flea market for the song ‘Dil Mein Hai Tu’ featuring Akshay Kumar in ‘Daava’ (1997) and creating looks with the accessories she personally chose.

Raveena Tandon acknowledges that today’s actors face different challenges when it comes to style and image. “A few adventurous stylists will be on board if you give them the idea. It also depends on what the actor wants. There is no need to spend crores to create mind-blowing looks,” she explained.

Reflecting on her career, Raveena Tandon admitted that she learned to navigate critics and fashion missteps through experience.

“Luckily, there was no fashion police as such in those days. We would walk out with a ponytail and track pants and not bother. Today, you have to be dressed to the nines. I see the pressure on the younger actors to do airport looks,” she recalled.

As she has matured, Tandon has become more realistic about her style choices, stating that it takes ‘a couple of disasters’ when young to find one’s true self.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon’s career remains busy and fulfilling. She recently earned praise for her role as a lawyer in the OTT film ‘Patna Shuklla’.