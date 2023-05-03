Lavishly mounted films lack good direction: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for being a part of content-driven movies and scripts which offer him something meaty. However, the actor was last seen in ‘Heropanti 2’ in a negative role. The Tiger Shroff starrer failed to make a mark at the box office. However, Nawazuddin felt that these big films are actually causing damage to Bollywood.

In a recent interview, the actor said that lavishly mounted films are actually bringing the industry down because they lack good direction, storytelling and even performances. 97 percent of these big films are flopping barring rare cases like ‘Pathaan’. He further added that he wonders why ‘most of these big films have five songs designed by choreographer, while the action is done by action designer. So, what has the director done in that? What’s the actor doing in that?’

Nawazuddin further added that ‘people take 10 to 15 actors and make a heavy-budget movie of 60 to 100 crores which people don’t want to watch. Then such films flop. But people in the industry don’t want to make a 50-crore movie with one big actor’.

He also opined that the public actor is not even allowed to reach the audience.

Siddiqui will be seen next in ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ with Neha Sharma and Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Afwaah’.