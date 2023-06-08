Late rapper Tupac Shakur receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Los Angeles: Late rapper Tupac Shakur was finally honoured with his Hollywood Walk of Fame star during a ceremony that saw his sister Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur accept the award on his behalf.

The honour comes almost 30 years after the hip-hop icon's death. Also an actor, a poet and an activist, Shakur was killed in September 1996 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas when he was only 25.

The event was hosted by radio personality Big Boy on Wednesday, reported website ‘Entertainment Weekly’.

In her address, Sekyiwa said the ceremony recognised her brother's dream of having a star on the historic landmark. Shakur received the 2,758th star, located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.

"From the first time he stepped foot on the stage of the Apollo Theater at 13, before anyone recognised his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame. Today, we're not just honouring a star in the ground, but we're honouring the work and the passion that he's put into making his dreams come true. His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today. And once again, he has made us all extremely proud," Sekyiwa said.

The ceremony also witnessed speeches by Jamal Joseph and Allen Hughes, producer and director of Hulu's docuseries "Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur", rapper YG and members of Shakur's Outlawz group.

Shakur, known for hits such as "California Love", "All Eyez on Me" and "Dear Mama", was inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 by Snoop Dogg.

After his death in 1996, the rapper "performed" posthumously onstage via hologram with Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg in 2012's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.