Lara Dutta, Patralekhaa to star in revenge drama 'Suryast'

Mumbai: Actors Lara Dutta and Patralekhaa have teamed up for a revenge thriller drama, titled "Suryast".

The film, directed by Avishek Ghosh, has concluded shooting in a start-to-finish schedule in the UK, the makers said in a statement.

Set in a majestic mansion with sprawling lawns in the UK, "Suryast" presents a tale of two women who cross paths in an elaborate mind game of cat and mouse, setting it as the perfect revenge drama, the official plotline read.

The movie marks a reunion between Dutta and Ghosh after they worked on romantic drama film "Ishq-E-Nadaan" earlier this year.

"It has been an incredible experience on one of the most organised sets. I have never had such an intense shoot physically and emotionally and I will not forget playing Avantika in a long time to come. I am glad that I was given this opportunity to explore playing a character like this. It’s been one of the most fulfilling experiences," Dutta said.

Patralekhaa, known for Hansal Mehta's "CityLights" and web series "Bose: Dead/Alive", said she enjoyed being part of "Suryast".

"My character has some awesome shades, which I loved playing. I am sure cinema lovers would be in for a treat when the film releases," she added.

The film has been written by Sudeep Nigam and cinematography has been done by Tiyash Sen.