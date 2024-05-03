Lara Dutta opens up on the pay disparity in Bollywood

Lara Dutta, who is currently making headlines for her recently released ‘Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond’, recently opened up about the struggles she faced as an actress and how to pay disparity is alive and kicking in Bollywood even today.

Lara revealed in an interview with a leading media house that there were numerous challenges, with one of the most significant being pay disparity.

She mentioned that women work as hard, if not harder, than many of their male counterparts in the industry, yet most women are fortunate to receive one-tenth of what male actors get paid.

Reacting to the beauty standards, Lara Dutta explained that they're in process and there are a lot of wonderful women who have been a part of molding that change in perception. She added that earlier, it was thought that by the time you reached 30, it was time for them to settle down as your career was finished.

Meanwhile, Lara Dutta’s alleged portrayal of Kaikeyi has stirred considerable buzz. Addressing the rumors, Lara playfully remarked that while she has heard the reports, she’s enjoying the speculation, quipping, “Who wouldn’t want to be a part of the Ramayana?”