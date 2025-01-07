Lalit Kala Akademi hosts ‘Looks from the East’

The prestigious Lalit Kala Akademi was abuzz with creativity and cultural exchange as it inaugurated ‘Looks from the East’, an exquisite exhibition of ‘Huaniao’ paintings by Harsha Dass. The event was graced by the Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, who presided over the inauguration, along with envoys from several countries among dignitaries, celebrating this remarkable showcase of artistic talent.

Harsha Dass, a senior executive with the ‘Indian Railways’, right now Working as Chief Personal Officer of ‘Northern Railways’ exemplifies how passion and dedication can transcend professional commitments. Despite her demanding career, she has nurtured her love for art, mastering the intricate Chinese ink painting technique during her time in Taipei.

Her collection, rooted in the traditional ‘Huaniao’ style, reflects her deep connection to this art form and the cultural essence of the East. The paintings vividly capture the harmony of nature, embodying the delicacy and precision that the style is renowned for.

Speaking at the event, Harsha Dass shared, “Art is where I find my soul’s expression. This journey with ‘Huaniao’ paintings has been both personal and enriching, bridging cultures and traditions.”

The exhibition underscores the fusion of Indian artistry with global techniques and serves as an inspiration for pursuing one’s passions despite professional commitments. ‘Looks from the East’ will remain open to the public at Lalit Kala Akademi for a limited period, inviting art enthusiasts to witness this celebration of dedication and creativity.