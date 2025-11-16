Lady Gaga talks about dealing with reviews of ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’

Los Angeles: Renowned singer-actress Lady Gaga recalled getting negative reviews for her film ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ and said the situation got so ‘unhinged’ that she would laugh it off.

Released in 2024, the film was a sequel to Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker’. Gaga essayed the role of Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who reprised his Academy Award-winning role of Arthur Fleck, aka Joker, from the 2019 movie.

The film received a largely negative response from critics and audiences.

“There was a ton of negativity around ‘Joker’. And I think I was feeling artistically rebellious at the time. I wasn’t, like, unfazed. It’s funny, I’m almost nervous to share my reaction. But the truth is, when it first started happening, I started laughing. Because it was just getting so unhinged,” she told ‘Rolling Stone’ in an interview.

Despite her initial reaction, the actress admitted she did work hard on her character, “When it takes a while for something to kind of dissipate, that can be a little bit more painful. Only because I put a lot of myself into it.”

Contrary to the sequel, the first film was a massive success at the box office and grossed over USD 1 billion worldwide.

‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ also starred Connor Storrie in a pivotal role.