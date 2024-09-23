'Laapataa Ladies' picked as India's entry for Oscars

Chennai: Kiran Rao's "Laapataa Ladies" has been picked as India's official entry for Oscars 2025, the Film Federation of India announced here on Monday. The Hindi film, a light-hearted satire on patriarchy, was chosen from a list of 29 films, including Bollywood hit "Animal", Malayalam National Award winner "Aattam" and Cannes winner "All We Imagine As Light". The 13-member select committee headed by Assamese director Jahnu Barua unanimously decided on "Laapataa Ladies", produced by Aamir Khan and Rao, for reckoning in the best international film category at the Academy Awards. Tamil film "Maharaja", Telugu titles "Kalki 2898 AD" and "Hanu-Man", as well as the Hindi films "Swatantraya Veer Savarkar" and "Article 370" were also in the list. Malayalam superhit "2018: Everyone is a Hero" was sent last year.