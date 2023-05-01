'Laal Singh Chaddha' was not a great film: Anupam Kher

Aamir Khan’s last film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, had a dismal run at the box office and could not even cross Rs 50 crore in its opening weekend. Directed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood film is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’ and also stars Kareena Kapoor.

In a new interview, Anupam Kher opened up about the ‘boycott Bollywood’ trend and if it had anything to do with Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure. He said that ‘no power would have stopped’ the film from working if it were a great film.

“ ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was not a great film. If it was a great film, then no power would’ve stopped it. Aamir Khan’s ‘PK’ worked really well. The point is that you need to accept the truth,” Anupam told a top news agency.

The veteran actor further said, “I am not for boycott trends, not at all, but you can’t stop somebody from doing what they want to do. But if your product is good, it will find an audience. In fact, they will go with a vengeance. And the only way to kill this trend is to make brilliant work.”

Speaking about the ‘boycott Bollywood’ trend, Anupam also said that he feels this trend will not affect a film. If a film is good, then it will work, but if a film is bad, then it will not, but not because of the boycott trend, he said.

Anupam further said that everybody has freedom of expression and if an actor has the right to say anything about any situation, then they should also be brave enough to go through the situation. He was seemingly hinting at Aamir’s old remark.