Kuttey's Trailer Is Filled With Dark Humour & Curses

The trailer of the upcoming film 'Kuttey' shows every man and woman out for themselves as they try and capture a van full of money. Featuring an ensemble cast of actors Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj, the film is the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of composer-director Vishal Bhardwaj. The nearly three-minute trailer is broken up into three parts as it shows what happens when the gang collides in this heist caper.

Arjun introduced the trailer on 'Instagram' with the caption, "Hato kamino! Kuttey aa gaye!! 'Kuttey' trailer out now!"

The trailer showed the main cast having guns trained on Arjun. He could be seen asking them to lower down their weapons on his count, but he seemed to the only one to do so. It then moved on to the introduction of characters) as the viewers meet the crooked gangs. Arjun and Kumud seem to be working together and Naseeruddin's character promised them a good sale of illegal weapons. Tabu is a badass police officer, while Radhika Madan is a bride-to-be, who seeks to run away with her lover (Shardul). The video also showed a glimpse of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in a scene. Konkona's character is a rebel leader with no fear.

The second chapter is the story's plot, where a plot to steal money from a van is hatched. Except its three different gangs who decide on the same plan. What could happen when they show up at the same time? The third chapter is the beginning of problems as it all comes to head when everyone is face to face. The fast-paced trailer is filled with dark humour, curses and lots of action. The twist upon twist shown so far indicates that no one can be trusted.