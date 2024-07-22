Kusha Kapila says a ‘shockingly unkind’ roast ‘dehumanised’ her

Kusha Kapila has recently been in the eye of a storm after an episode of her roast was released on ‘YouTube’. This video was something Kusha shot for her comedian friend Aashish Solanki for a show called ‘Pretty Good Roast Show’. Despite the well-known format of the show where the one being roasted faces dark and insulting jokes, the episode featuring Kusha raised eyebrows, especially for Samay Raina taking a dig at everything from Kusha’s marriage, divorce and sex life.

After the roast, the audience condemned Aashish and his team for such jokes on Kusha. But another narrative that got set was that she sat through all of it because she was getting paid a fat amount. With so much hate coming her way, Kusha finally decided to speak up.

Taking to social media, Kusha wrote, “Friends, a recent roast I was a part of has led a lot of my female and queer followers to question why I sat through something that could have been completely avoided and with good reason. Here’s my two cents - it was done in good faith and for a friend. Nobody has been paid (neither comics nor guests) for it. So, the argument that people are ‘being paid big fat cheques to hear their insults’ is baseless.”