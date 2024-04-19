Kunal Nayyar to play lead role in ‘Christmas Karma’

Mumbai: Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha recently officially announced her new film ‘Christmas Karma’, a contemporary Bollywood musical, inspired by Charles Dickens’ classic ‘A Christmas Carol’.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ alum Kunal Nayyar will portray the lead role of Scrooge in the movie, which also features a star-studded cast of Eva Longoria, Billy Porter, Hugh Bonneville, Boy George, Leo Suter, Charithra Chandran, Pixie Lott, Danny Dyer, Bilal Hasna, Allan Corduner, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Rufus Jones, Eve and Nitin Ganatra.

Chadha is also producing and writing the new movie, which will feature music written by acclaimed British singer-songwriter Gary Barlow, Shaznay Lewis and Nitin Sawhney.