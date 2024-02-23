Kunal Kemmu reacts to portrayal of alpha males in films like ‘Animal’

Kunal Kemmu isn’t sure whether viewers should be taking the portrayal of the portrayal of alpha male heroes in films like ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Animal’ seriously.

In a new interview on Raj Shamani’s ‘YouTube’ channel, the actor said that in reality if one practices such ‘selective alpha’ traits, they will get beaten up and end up in jail.

Speaking about the portrayal of alpha male heroes, Kunal said, “There is no point in terming it as right or wrong. You are sensible. Try it out. Do you want such a guy? When he slaps you for three days, you will file a police complaint on the fourth day. Both of you will know what the deal is.”

Kunal further added that even he felt like hitting someone while he was watching Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ because that is what cinema does: it makes one feel strong emotions.

“Become the alpha in the true sense. It is very easy to sit here today and say, ‘I want to be a selective alpha’. Do the entire thing. Or if you want to be selective, live that life. See where it goes. You will either go to jail or get beaten up. Watch a good picture like ‘Munnabhai 2’ and learn some nonviolence!” he added.