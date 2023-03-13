Kunal Kemmu plays a miser in ‘Kanjoos Makhichoos’ trailer

Kunal Kemmu, who played a lower-middle-class man in the 2020 film ‘Lootcase’, is back with a new film, ‘Kanjoos Makhichoos’. The trailer for the film was released recently and introduced Kunal as an infamous miser who has various tricks to save every penny. The film stars Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin and Shweta Tripathi.

The trailer shows how his family is fed up with his penny-pinching habits but later learns that he was saving up to send his parents on a pilgrimage. But as his parents go missing and the government announces compensation for their family, Kunal loses his cool as the middlemen syphon off a portion of the compensation. Upset over such cheating, he decides to fight back against the corrupt system.

Talking about the film, Kunal Kemmu said, “ ‘Kanjoos Makhichoos’ is the kind of film that I would love to watch with my family because it is a complete mass entertainer. It has the perfect dose of drama, comedy, plot twists, a sweet message and a whole lot of entertainment. Also, I had a great time shooting with my co-actors and the entire crew because the energy on set was great. I am sure that my fans and their families will enjoy this film.”

Director Vipul Mehta also said, “ ‘Kanjoos Makhichoos’ is the story of a middle-class, simple-minded Pandey family, belonging to Lucknow.”