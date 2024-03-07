Kunal Kemmu is a smart director: Nora Fatehi

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi is all set to come up with a new avatar in Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut, ‘Madgaon Express’. She recently got candid about her working experience in the film.

Kunal Kemmu has donned a director’s hat with the film ‘Madgaon Express’, which stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary.

In an interview with a top news organisation, Nora opened up about working with Kunal and other star casts in the film.

“I had a lot of fun. Our off-set chemistry was really good. I learnt so much from Kunal and Divyenndu. They are extremely talented. Also, Kunal is a smart director. He knows what to do and what not to do. His vision is very clear. And Divyenndu is so funny. I just love working with him. I enjoy working with him,” she said.

She added, “I learned a lot, especially on the set because all three actors are so good. They are experienced actors. So, first I thought, ‘No, I’m scared, of course, because I’m new. And Divyenndu, Pratik and Avinash come with a certain experience. And also, whatever they have done so far - ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Scam’ - everyone liked it a lot. They get good critical acclaim. I have not gotten any of that yet.”

On Tuesday, Kunal unveiled the film’s trailer, which showcases three young boys who dream about vacationing in Goa. Their dream, however, comes true, but only to turn into a nightmare as the three friends, all grown up now, embark on a train journey via Madgaon Express to reach their destination, Goa.

Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam are also part of the comedy-drama. ‘Madgaon Express’ will be released on March 22. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Meanwhile, Nora is currently enjoying fans’ positive responses to her performance in the recently released action thriller film ‘Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa’.