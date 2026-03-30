Kubbra Sait reacts to comparisons to Ranveer Singh

Kubbra Sait has often been recognised for her vibrant and high-spirited personality, both on and off screen, which has led to frequent comparisons with Ranveer Singh. The actor, who is currently receiving appreciation for ‘Sankalp’, addressed these parallels.

Reacting to it, she said, “I love that! It has happened a lot of times and I take it as a supreme compliment.” She also pointed out that Ranveer’s individuality has made him stand out in the industry. According to her, his ability to stay authentic has made a lasting impression on many.

Speaking to ‘Bollywood Hungama’ about what makes Ranveer Singh stand out, Kubbra highlighted his individuality and confidence. “I think we got to see a personality like Ranveer Singh for the first time in our generation. He’s so comfortable being himself,” she said. Calling him fearless, she added, “He’s unapologetic, extremely brave and unafraid,” noting how his presence has influenced many in the industry.

Beyond his vibrant image, Kubbra emphasised Ranveer’s emotional depth and personal connections. “And he’s also a sensitive man,” she said. Talking about their bond, she added, “He’s a friend who stays in touch. He reaches out and shows up for people he loves.”

She also mentioned that every interaction with him leaves her feeling inspired to be a better person.

When asked about ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, Kubbra revealed she hasn’t watched it yet but is looking forward to it. “I have yet to watch it. But I did watch the first part in the theatre, alone,” she shared. Planning to catch the sequel soon, she added, “My mum’s coming down, so maybe I’ll watch it with her. I’ll plan a nice outing for us.”