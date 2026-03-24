Kubbra Sait opens up about portraying Parveen in Amazon MX Player’s 'Sankalp'

‘Amazon MX Player’ recently launched ‘Sankalp’, a gripping socio-political thriller that navigates the intricate intersections of power, mentorship and ideology. Directed by National Award-Winning filmmaker Prakash Jha and produced by ‘PJP Productions’ in partnership with ‘Jio Studios’, the series is headlined by Nana Patekar alongside a powerhouse cast featuring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kubbra Sait, Neeraj Kabi, Sanjay Kapoor and Kranti Prakash Jha in pivotal roles.

Set against the backdrop of institutional influence and rising ambition, the series explores the evolving dynamics between mentor and mentee and how conviction, loyalty and authority shape those driven to lead and create change.

Reflecting on her character, Parveen, Kubbra Sait shared insight into the emotional and moral complexities of the role: “Parveen is raised within a very strong value system. In her world, only the destined or the truly gifted stand a chance of entering the system. But the battle between personal conscience and the system never really disappears. What drew me to Parveen was her unwavering moral compass, despite the environment she’s shaped by. She believes she can transform the system from within, but gradually realises that the system, in turn, begins to reshape her. That inner conflict made Parveen incredibly compelling for me to portray as an actor.”

Speaking about her experience of working alongside the veteran actor Nana Patekar, Kubbra added, “I shared most of my scenes with Nana Saab, who is truly an institution himself. Acting alongside him felt like a masterclass every single day. What stayed with me was his discipline. He would meticulously handwrite all his lines and rehearse them before every scene. Watching someone of his stature approach the craft with that much sincerity was incredibly inspiring. Also, on a lighter note, Nana Sir might be the best cook ever - I would like to believe I come in a close second when it comes to biryani.”