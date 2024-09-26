Krystle D'Souza opens up about her days working on Indian television

Krystle D’Souza has had an interesting journey on television and recently, she transitioned to films as well. She made her film debut with Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Chehre’ and last she was seen in ‘Visfot’, which starred Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan. Having done some popular TV shows, Krystle said that she is always very thankful to the small screen for making her what she is today. Recently, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Krystle opened up about her days working on Indian television and revealed the many hardships that she was made to endure.

Krystle spoke about the gruelling work hours that she put in, despite health concerns. She is not the first TV personality to talk about this topic nor is she the first to discuss the working conditions on Ekta Kapoor’s productions.

She shared how actors used to shoot for 20-30 hours at times and said, “I started with Rs 2,500 per day. There were no rules or governing bodies back then that established that you could only shoot for 12 hours. I have shot for 60 hours non-stop. I have fainted on the sets so many times. The team had to call for an ambulance. I would get IV drips and medicines and go back to shoot. There was no time even to go to the hospital. They would bring the hospital on set. It was taking a toll on me. I wasn’t able to keep up anyway. But that was necessary for me to get good at my craft.”