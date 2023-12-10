Kritika Kamra calls Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed' an 'important film'

Director Anubhav Sinha’s film ‘Bheed’ was released earlier this year and despite a hard-hitting storyline, didn’t create much impact on the audience. Actor Kritika Kamra, who played the role of journalist Vidhi Prabhakar in the film, wondered if the audience wasn’t ready to revisit the COVID-19 times.

‘Bheed’, starring Rajkummar Rao in the leading role, was set against the tough times of COVID-19 when, during the lockdown, immigrant migration had started across states.

In an interview with ‘Bollywood Bubble’, Kritika said that ‘Bheed’ wasn’t the kind of film that would create historical box office numbers.

Asked if the failure of the film at the box office upset her, Kritika said, “No, because I think the purpose and the intention behind the film was different. I don’t think that even Anubhav sir made it think that he would make Rs 300 to Rs 400 crores. It’s not that kind of a film.”

But the actor often wonders if the audience was ready to re-live the trauma of the pandemic through the film so early in their lives.

She said, “It’s an important film and maybe, I don’t know, it’s just a guess. It was too soon for people to revisit that traumatic time. To watch it again is a hard-hitting film as it talks about realities of our society and the differences in our society and that’s what connected with me.”

‘Bheed’ was backed by a talented ensemble cast including actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Kapur, Ashutosh Rana and Dia Mirza.

Kritika, who was a popular face on Indian television before entering films, explained why she chose to be a part of the hard-hitting drama. “I think any opportunity that I get as an artist to say something through my art, I will do it. I will be a part of it because it’s larger than box office numbers. I didn’t do the film expecting that or anything else. When we look back to this time in our lives, ‘Bheed’ is going to be the film that chronicled the times and going to be a good account of the stories of these people.”