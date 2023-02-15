Kriti Sanon wants to do it all without limiting herself to one genre

Mumbai: Playing a diva, a woman who has a mind of her own or performs ‘messy’ action sequences, Kriti Sanon said as an actor she wants to do it all without limiting herself to one genre.

The actor, best known for her work in films such as ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Mimi’, is thrilled about her diverse slate of film releases this year. In 2023, she will be seen in the masala entertainer ‘Shehzada’, the mythological epic ‘Adipurush’ and the action thriller ‘Ganapath’.

All these three films are different from each other, said Sanon, adding she is looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction to the releases.

“An actor should always have a mixed bag of films. I don’t want to limit myself to only doing films that are heavy on my shoulders or choose films because they have a strong part. I don’t want to be in a box and just flow. I want to cater to all kinds of audiences. I am an audience member myself who likes watching different films. Hence, I don’t want to keep repeating myself, I want to mould myself into different worlds,” the 32-year-old actor told the top news agency.

In ‘Shehzada’, Sanon plays a lawyer named Samara, whom she describes as a strong-headed, independent woman.

“This is the closest to me as a character. I didn’t need to step on another person. This was more of a fun-flowing, easy-to-do sort of role. I haven’t had that glam avatar for a while, as I have been doing small-town roles. It is nice and refreshing to break,” she said about her role in the upcoming film.

While in ‘Adipurush’, she plays Janaki, a character that is said to be loosely based on Sita from the epic ‘Ramayana’, Sanon will do stunts in ‘Ganapath’.

“In ‘Adipurush’, I have a strong character and at the same time, it is a period, historical film. ‘Ganapath’ is dirty and messy and it has a ‘Mad Max’ vibe to it. There is a lot of action and something that I haven’t done before at all,” she added.

Each of her roles in these three movies has been demanding in its own way, said the Delhi-born actor.

Citing the example of her critically acclaimed 2021 drama ‘Mimi’, Sanon said only hard-hitting or serious roles don’t need to pose a challenge.