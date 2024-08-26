Kriti Sanon says she finds Shah Rukh Khan ‘cool’

Kriti Sanon has shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie ‘Dilwale’ and it seems the actress is quite smitten by the superstar. Recently in a podcast with ‘Zerodha’ founder Nikhil Kamath, she shared how she finds King Khan quite cool. Badshah and KL Rahul were also a part of the conversation. During the interaction, Nikhil asked the celebrities how important it is to be cool.

Sharing her take on it, Kriti said, “I am not very sure if I feel very cool. I think Shah Rukh Khan is cool. He has this sense of confidence in him while he is intelligent and witty and can make you laugh and also laugh at himself. He can be charming and mold himself based on where he is. He can make you laugh in a serious conversation.”

Adding to this, Nikhil said, “I have told SRK that he can project humility and arrogance in the same conversation.” Kriti chimed in, “And still not offend you.” Nikhil continued, “He does it so tactfully that it is incredible to watch. Whoever has a personality to get some depth into it you need to add some anti-thesis into it.”

On the podcast, Nikhil Kamath also opened up about his interactions with Shah Rukh Khan. “Every time I come to Bombay, one night, I go to Shah Rukh Khan’s house. Both of us sit down and chat for four to five hours. The kind of advice the man gives, it’s incredible. I go to him just for his ‘gyan’.”

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has had two releases in 2024 - ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ and ‘Crew’. She has ‘Housefull 5’ and ‘No Entry’ sequel in her kitty.