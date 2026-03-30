Kriti Sanon says her 'Cocktail 2' character is the 'hottest' she has done so far

Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of her next film, ‘Cocktail 2’, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The actress recently shared that her character in the upcoming film is the ‘hottest’ role of her career. She credited director Homi Adajania for this new on-screen avatar of her in the movie.

In an interview with ‘Bollywood Hungama’, Kriti Sanon shared that her avatar in ‘Cocktail 2’ will be ‘very different’. She further stated that Homi Adajania brought out the ‘cool’ side of her personality, which she had no idea about.

“I think I’m looking very different from what I’ve ever looked and it’s probably the hottest character that I’ve done so far. Homi is someone who has a great, great aesthetic visual sense and he’s just inherently cool. He has brought a cool side to me that I didn’t know I had,” she said.

In the same conversation, the actress clarified that the storylines of ‘Cocktail 2’ and ‘Cocktail’ are not interlinked. However, she added that the second instalment has the same vibe as the previous one.

“It carries a vibe similar to ‘Cocktail’, which is also present in ‘Cocktail 2’,” she said.

She further shared, “The story involves two girls and one boy. The tone and atmosphere are in a comparable realm, yet the narrative and characters are entirely distinct.”

The actress stated that the upcoming film has a mix of ‘emotions, camaraderie, drama, music and stunning locations’, just like the previous instalment.

Directed by Homi Adajania, ‘Cocktail 2’ is slated to hit theatres on June 19, 2026.