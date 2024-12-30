Kriti Sanon reveals she broke down during ‘Bhediya’ promotions

Kriti Sanon recently spoke about the burnout experienced by actors when promoting back-to-back films. She explained how the rigorous process of promotions becomes hectic for actors who are constantly on the move. Sharing her own experience, Kriti revealed that she had a breakdown while promoting her film ‘Bhediya’.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia, Kriti said, “Promotions can be very tiring. I almost had a breakdown when I was promoting ‘Bhediya’. That year, I had two or three other releases, so I had already done promotions two or three times before. While promoting ‘Bhediya’, we were traveling to different cities back-to-back. We even took a charter at night, jumped cities, slept at night, went to another city, did interviews and repeating the same things again and again. I wished I could have my answers on a tape recorder. Like, dial 1 for this question and 2 for another. By the end of it, both Varun Dhawan and I had memorised each other’s answers.”

Recounting the moment when she experienced a breakdown, she added, “On the last day of promotions, I was supposed to appear on a reality show. I was getting ready in my vanity van and during some conversation, I started crying. I said, ‘I’m very tired. I can’t do this. I’m exhausted’. Everyone around me froze. It affects your mental health.”

Sanon further elaborated that while acting - the part of her job she loves - doesn’t feel overwhelming, the additional pressures of the film industry often make things hectic for actors. She also admitted that stress sometimes leads her to act rebelliously as a coping mechanism. “Sometimes, I become rebellious. Like, I’ll refuse to attend an award show. Once, I told my stylist I wouldn’t go for a photoshoot and she said I’d have to buy the outfit if I didn’t go. So, I bought it. Later, I realised it made a dent in my pocket, but…”