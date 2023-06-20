Kriti Sanon reacts to the backlash going against 'Adipurush'

Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’ has been mired in controversies ever since it was released on Friday. From criticism of its ‘cringeworthy’ dialogues to Nepal’s ban on Bollywood films until an ‘objectionable’ line is deleted from ‘Adipurush’, the film’s cast and crew have not had it easy. However, amid the backlash, Kriti Sanon, who plays Janaki in the film that is inspired by the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’, shared a post about focusing on the ‘cheers and claps’ the film is receiving.

The ‘Ramayana’ depicts the victory of Lord Ram over the demon king Ravana after the latter kidnaps his wife, Sita. In ‘Adipurush’, the main characters are Prabhas’ Raghav, Saif Ali Khan’s Lankesh and Kriti’s Janaki.

Recently, Kriti shared a series of videos of the audience’s reaction to ‘Adipurush’ via an ‘Instagram’ post. The clips from inside theatres showed people ‘cheering and clapping’ as they watched Kriti, Prabhas and Saif on the big screen. In her accompanying caption, Kriti wrote, “Focusing on the cheers and claps! Jai Siya Ram (Glory to Sita and Ram).”

Many took to the comments section of Kriti’s post to voice their disappointment with the film. A person also questioned the genuineness of Kriti’s post and wrote, “Don’t worry guys, the ones clapping and cheering inside the theatres are their own people.” A person also joked, “Listen carefully. They are not applauses. They are abuses.”

Another one wrote, “Where is the dislike button?” A person also asked, “Who wants to boycott ‘Adipurush’ movie?” One more said, “Animated ‘Ramayana’ is better than this.”

The film started making headlines months ago in October when its teaser was released. Viewers mocked its cartoon-like graphics. Since its release last week, there have also been reports of sporadic protests against the film, challenging the depiction of its characters.

Some people in Nepal have also raised their voices by criticising a line from Om Raut’s directorial ‘Adipurush’ that calls Janaki ‘India’s daughter’.