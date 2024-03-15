Kriti Sanon opened up about her ‘SOTY’ audition

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie ‘Crew’, very recently shared that she once auditioned for the Karan Johar directorial ‘Student of the Year’, which was released in 2012.

The ‘Mimi’ star said that she was asked to do scenes from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Wake Up Sid’ and was also asked to dance to the song ‘Bahara’.

The actor made the revelation during the sixth season of ‘No Filter Neha’.

Giving the audience a peek into her struggling days, Kriti opened up about her ‘bad’ audition.

“I think my first audition probably was for ‘Student of the Year’. I recently told this to Karan, who threatened me that he was going to release the clip and I was like, ‘Please don’t take the clip out now. Ab toh bilkul bhi nahi’,” she said.

Sanon added, “It was my first audition. I remember they made us do some scenes from ‘Wake up Sid’ and dance to ‘Bahara bahara’. I was terrible at it. I don’t think I even knew what I was doing.”

‘No Filter Neha’ season 6 is available on ‘JioTV’ and ‘JioTV+’.