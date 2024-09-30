Kriti Sanon, Kajol's 'Do Patti' to premiere on Netflix on October 25

New Delhi: "Do Patti", starring Kriti Sanon and Kajol, is set to premiere on ‘Netflix’ on October 25, the streamer announced on Monday.

The film marks the second collaboration between the actors who collaborated on Rohit Shetty's 2015 directorial "Dilwale", also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan.

‘Netflix India’ shared the date announcement of "Do Patti" on its ‘X’ handle.

"Ab hoga khel shuru, lekin iss kahaani ke hai do pehlu. 'Do Patti' releases on 25 October, only on ‘Netflix’. #DoPattiOnNetflix," the post read.

Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, "Do Patti" is billed as a twisted tale about twin sisters, harbouring deep secrets and a determined police inspector seeking to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case.

"Set against the misty hills of the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, the case unfolds, muddled with half-truths and half-lies, where love, betrayal and revenge create a melee of intrigue, deception and drama," the makers said in a press release.

According to the video shared by ‘Netflix’, Kajol plays a fierce cop and Sanon stars in a double role.

"Do Patti" is backed by first-time producers Sanon and Dhillon via ‘Blue Butterfly Films’ and ‘Kathha Pictures’, respectively.

It also stars Shaheer Sheikh, in his film debut, Tanvi Azmi and Brijendra Kala.