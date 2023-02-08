Kriti Sanon is glad of being seen as a star-actor

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon feels that there is a palpable shift in the audience’s perception after the success of ‘Mimi’. According to her, people have started seeing her as a star actor now.

In an interview with a leading news portal, the actor spoke about the same and added that now that people have started seeing her as a star actor, she wants the actor in her to shine brighter than the star. Sanon also stated that she is glad that she has gotten a bit of validation.

Elaborating further, Kriti added that choosing projects that highlight the actor in her is her top priority. According to her, she hasn’t even tapped into 50 percent of her potential. At this point, she feels she can push herself to a limit and then she will need a brilliant filmmaker to push her further. She also feels that if she has that kind of opportunity, she can do a lot more.

When asked if she has any filmmakers in mind, Kriti has someone who can help push her further, as she said that the one offer that is still not on the table is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. She admitted that she would love to wear the tag of a Bhansali heroine someday. The ‘Mimi’ star loves the way he presents his actors, the stories and the depth. She further told the news portal that it is every actor’s dream to work with him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti has her kitty full of some interesting projects. She has ‘Shehzada’ with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ star Kartik Aaryan. Sanon is also a part of Om Raut’s directorial ‘Adipurush’, which also stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. She has also been roped in for ‘Ganapath: Part One’ with ‘Heropanti’ star Tiger Shroff.