Kriti Sanon hopes 'Adipurush' appeals to the younger generation

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kriti Sanon said she is ‘extremely proud’ of ‘Adipurush’, the big screen adaptation of the ‘Ramayana’.

Fronted by ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas, who features in the title role as Lord Ram, the multilingual period saga sees Saif Ali Khan in the role of Lankesh and Sanon as Sita.

“It is a film that the entire team is extremely proud of. I hope and pray that people will also be equally proud of it. It is so important to all of us. It is just not a film for us; it is way more than that. I hope it gets its due. I have a feeling it will,” Sanon told the top news agency in an interview.

There was some controversy over the depiction of Ravana in the film after the makers launched the teaser in October last year. The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 12, but the release date has now been shifted to June 16.

It is directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s ‘T-Series’.

The ‘Mimi’ star, who did not get to see Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayana’ while growing up, hopes the film appeals to the younger generation.

“It is important to make these stories. It is educational for kids. I feel that if I had not seen it then, today’s children would also not have seen it. I feel that visual memory is way stronger than anything else. The best way to make kids know this story is to have it imprinted in their minds; it is important to watch it. If you are getting it out now after so many years, that same story also needs to relate to the audience it is catering to,” she said.

Up next for Sanon is the action-drama ‘Shehzada’ opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, which featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The Hindi movie, directed by Rohit Dhawan, will release theatrically on February 17. She will be reteaming with her ‘Heropanti’ co-star Tiger Shroff for the futuristic action film ‘Ganapath’. The Vikas Bahl directorial will arrive in cinemas this year.

Kriti is also excited to be collaborating with Shahid Kapoor for a movie, to be backed by ‘Maddock Films’ and to be working with stalwarts like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu on ‘The Crew’.