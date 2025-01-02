Kriti Sanon explains why ‘Jab We Met’ is an iconic film

Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Do Patti’, recently shared that she considers the Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer ‘Jab We Met’ an iconic film.

The ‘Bhediya’ star feels there’s a lot to pick from that film as life lessons. She appeared on ‘The Ranveer Show’ podcast and said, “There’s a line in the film, ‘Whenever I get confused, I do what I feel is right. Because I know that tomorrow, I don’t want to tell anyone that this happened because of you’. So, whatever happens, it will happen because of me. So, I’ll be happy.”

“I believe in that a lot. I feel like I want to do what - every time I do something that someone else has asked me to do - I’m doing it because that person thinks I should do it. Tomorrow I will end up blaming that person if it doesn’t work. I’d rather listen to myself,” she further mentioned.

She added, “If you don’t listen to your gut feeling, it’ll stop talking to you. That also happens. I’ve experienced it. It disappeared in the middle because there was a lot of noise. I learn from my mistakes and that’s it. I don’t hold it against anyone. It’s also my mistake that I listen to them.”

Earlier, the actress enjoyed a musical evening with her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia and the former Indian cricket team skipper M S Dhoni as the group listened to a live performance of the Mohammed Rafi classic ‘Kya Hua Tera Vaada’.