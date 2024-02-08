Kriti Sanon desires to support unique scripts

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is set to embrace a new role as a producer with her upcoming venture, ‘Do Patti’, a thriller featuring Kajol. Despite initial skepticism about her decision to step into production, Sanon shared her motivation behind the move and her excitement for exploring the creative aspects of filmmaking beyond acting.

Joining the league of female actors who balance acting and production, including Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, Sanon revealed she faced skepticism about her decision.

According to a report from a leading media house, despite the doubts, she emphasised her desire to support unique scripts and deepen her involvement in the filmmaking process.

Addressing the initial skepticism, Kriti said that she was told that it was too soon for her to turn into a producer. She said that her reason for donning the producer’s hat was more about supporting scripts and being more involved. She said that she wants to enjoy the creative side of filmmaking.

For Kriti, production represents a new challenge and an opportunity to learn from scratch, akin to her journey in acting. She views it as a natural progression in her creative career, driven by a genuine passion for the art of storytelling.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon’s latest film, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ with ‘Haider’ star Shahid Kapoor, is ready to hit theatres. She was drawn to this rom-com due to its unique storyline involving the love between a human and a humanoid robot set against the backdrop of an Indian family.