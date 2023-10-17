Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt shine at 69th National Films Awards

On October 17, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt and many others were conferred the 69th National Film Awards by President Droupadi Murmu at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Kriti and Alia jointly won the award in the ‘Best Actress’ category, while Allu Arjun was named ‘Best Actor’ for his performance in ‘Pushpa’. He also became the first Telugu star to bag the award in the history of the National Film Awards. R Madhavan, who turned director with ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ also bagged the national award for ‘Best Feature Film’, while the Nargis Dutt Award for ‘Best Feature Film on National Integration’ was given to ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Earlier in August this year, the winners’ names were announced.

Winners of 69th National Film Awards

Best Feature Film: ‘Rocketry’

Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: ‘RRR’

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: ‘The Kashmir Files’

Best Actor: Allu Arjun (‘Pushpa’)

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt (‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’) and Kriti Sanon (‘Mimi’)

Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi (‘Mimi’)

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi (‘The Kashmir Files’)

Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari (‘Chhello Show’)

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha (‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’)

Best Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia (‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’)

Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad (‘Pushpa’)

Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani (‘RRR’)

Best Male Playback Singer: Kaala Bhairava (‘RRR’)

Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal (‘Iravin Nizhal’)

Best Lyrics: Chandrabose (Konda Polam’s ‘Dham Dham Dham’)

Best Hindi Film: ‘Sardar Udham’

Best Gujarati Film: ‘Chhello Show’

Best Bengali Film: ‘Kalkokkho’

Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhayay (‘Sardar Udham’)

Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee (‘Sardar Udham’)

Best Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali (‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’)

Special Jury Award: Vishnuvardhan (‘Shershaah’)