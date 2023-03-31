Korean star Park Bo-gum makes his ‘Instagram’ debut

New Delhi: South Korean star Park Bo-gum, known for K-dramas such as "Love in the Moonlight", "Reply 1988" and "Encounter", is now on ‘Instagram’.

Park's profile name reads 'bogummy' and the page has already garnered over 1,41,000 followers.

According to Korean media reports, Park's verified ‘Instagram’ account was first discovered by fans last month, which was private at the time.

On Thursday, the privacy setting of the page was changed to public.

The 29-year-old actor is yet to share his first post on ‘Instagram’.

Park, who returned from his mandatory military service in February 2022, also has a verified ‘Twitter’ account.

His credits also include films such as "Blind", "A Hard Day" and "Seo Bok".