Konkona Sen Sharma on ‘Luck By Chance’: ‘It’s such a sparkling script’

Konkona Sen Sharma said she was completely blown away when she first read the script of Zoya Akhtar’s 2009 movie ‘Luck By Chance’, an unusual story that spoke about the inner workings of the film industry through the eyes of two strugglers.

The popularity of Aryan Khan’s series ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’ has brought the focus back on ‘Luck By Chance’ and Farah Khan's 2007 hit ‘Om Shanti Om’ as they are all set in the big bad world of Hindi cinema. Fans are sharing reels, scenes and memes from these movies on social media.

Konkona, who currently headlines JioHotstar’s popular series, ‘Search: The Naina Murder Case’, is happy that ‘Luck By Chance’ is back in the limelight. “I had heard about this script. I’d heard it’s great, not very conventional. It was perhaps not getting the kind of green light or the actors that it had wanted to originally,” she told PTI in an interview.

She added, “Then I read it and felt, ‘It’s one of the best scripts I’ve ever read’. It is such a sparkling, fantastic script that I was just blown away. I was bowled over. I was just like, ‘Oh my God, can we start shooting tomorrow, please?’”

The actress said it was fun to play Sona Mishra, a small-town woman trying her luck in the film industry. “What an interesting and unusual character with a great and unusual resolution. It has a nice little traditional romance, a male hero. I was really privileged to have worked on that film,” she said.