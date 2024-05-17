Kolkata connect at Cannes

Amidst the ongoing discourse on the huge impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on our global landscape, Kolkata-based director Aneek Chaudhuri has made a Hindi film on AI, titled ‘The Zebras’. Recently, the trailer of the film was launched in Kolkata where actors Priyanka Sarkar and Usha Banerjee were present along with the director.

The film also stars Sharib Hashmi, who is popularly known as JK from ‘The Family Man’ series. ‘The Zebras’ delves into the impact of AI and its escalating influence, offering a unique perspective on the subject matter. The international trailer of the film will be launched at the India Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival on May 22.