KJo slammed for ‘disrespecting’ Rabindranath Tagore in ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’ trailer

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently faced severe criticism after the unveiling of the trailer of his upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

Johar received backlash over ‘disrespecting’ Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in one of the sequences of the trailer for his upcoming film.

In the trailer, when Ranveer’s character Rocky comes over to Alia Bhatt’s character Rani’s house for a three-month stay as per arrangement, he comes across a portrait of Rabindranath Tagore, whom he shockingly identifies as Rani’s grandfather.

Further, the joke cracked about Rabindranath Tagore didn’t impress Bengalis. Many on social media slammed Karan Johar for ‘disrespecting’ the Nobel laureate.

A user wrote: “Though the trailer is fun, I am flabbergasted by this frame. Not in good taste.”

One said, “Maybe he thought just showing lavish sets and rich clothes would be more than enough for the audience.”

One slammed Karan for the ‘stereotypical’ way of showing Bengalis and Punjabis.

“So, Bollywood is never going to learn from the past. How can you mock Rabindranath Tagore? Disrespecting a man of his stature is highly unacceptable.”