Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser has Salman written all over it

The teaser for Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ was released alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ and the trailer was later released on ‘YouTube’. The trailer shows everything that one often sees in Salman Khan’s films. The Farhad Samji directorial seems to be identical to the many action films people have seen in the recent past.

In the trailer, Salman’s character pulled off some high-octane stunts and did everything that an action hero is supposed to do. Based on this trailer, the film has nothing that makes it stand out but has Salman written all over it.

Salman hasn’t appeared in a theatrical release since 2021’s ‘Antim’. ‘Radhe’, which was also released in 2021, went straight to OTT as it came out during the second wave of the pandemic. He appeared in a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s 2022 film ‘GodFather’ and in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’, where he is appearing in his Tiger avatar.

Salman’s fans have not seen his formulaic adventures since 2019’s ‘Dabangg 3’. This year, he will be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ after ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhagyashree, Bhumika Chawla and others. Venkatesh Daggubati and Ram Charan have cameo appearances in the film. It is set to be released on Eid 2023.