Kirron Kher tests positive for Coronavirus

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and politician Kirron Kher has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The 70-year-old veteran shared the news in a post on ‘Twitter’ on the evening of March 20 and urged all those who came in contact with her to get tested.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. So, anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested,” Kher tweeted.

The BJP MP from Chandigarh is best known for appearances in critically acclaimed movies such as ‘Bariwali’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Veer-Zaara’, ‘Apne’ and ‘Dostana’. She is married to veteran actor Anupam Kher.

In 2021, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She bounced back after undergoing treatment.